-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

AXSM traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,318. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

