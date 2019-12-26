Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,742. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after buying an additional 598,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,126,000 after buying an additional 4,383,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,059,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 5.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,657,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,696,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.