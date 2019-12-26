EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

