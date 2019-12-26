Analysts Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($5.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

