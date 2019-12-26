Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.10

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 19513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZURVY. Societe Generale raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

