Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Highbank Resources Company Profile (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

