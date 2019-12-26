MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.13

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 75724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

