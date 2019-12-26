Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.13. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 9,771,462 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

