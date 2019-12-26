Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.24

Kyocera Corp (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

