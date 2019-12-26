CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,273,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,550% from the previous session’s volume of 48,072 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $4.35.
Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.
About CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS)
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.