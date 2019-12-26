CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,273,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,550% from the previous session’s volume of 48,072 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CLPS alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CLPS by 379.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.