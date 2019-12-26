Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,129,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,341% from the previous session’s volume of 87,242 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

