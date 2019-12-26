Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 828,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 772,109 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The company has a market cap of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

