Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.16

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.