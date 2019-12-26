JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $331.15

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.15 and traded as low as $310.50. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99, a quick ratio of 22.68 and a current ratio of 23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.