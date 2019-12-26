Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.39

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as low as $27.30. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Blackhawk Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.86%.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

