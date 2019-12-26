SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.43

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and traded as low as $38.95. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 115,215 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. Nord/LB upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

