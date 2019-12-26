TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

TOWN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,966. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 392,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

