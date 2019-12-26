ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $327.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.41.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.02. 16,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.