Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 26th (BLDR, FLT, KMX, RRD, RYCEY, SBCF, SFNC, SFTBY, SGBAF, SGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 26th:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $290.00 to $270.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

had its target price boosted by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $33.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

