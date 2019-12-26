$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECHO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 20,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

