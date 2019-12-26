Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.