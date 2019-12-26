ATBCoin (ATB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,189.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $40,363.00 and $46,189.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00577528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

