U Network Market Cap Achieves $2.74 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, U Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX and HitBTC. U Network has a market cap of $2.74 million and $42,889.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UUUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.