Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $37,090.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $37,090.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

