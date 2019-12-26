Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.