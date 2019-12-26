Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $212,957.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $212,957.00 and $3,612.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

