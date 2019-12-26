DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $312,667.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

