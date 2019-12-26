Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

ALPN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

