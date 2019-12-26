Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.