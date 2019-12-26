Analysts Expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Haymaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,292. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

