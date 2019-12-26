$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

KRG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5,386.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.