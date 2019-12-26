Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Telenav reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telenav during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNAV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

