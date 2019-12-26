Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. 70,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,724. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

