Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. 70,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,724. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $25.27.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.