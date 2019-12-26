Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.96

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and traded as low as $16.00. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 71,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.