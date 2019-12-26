Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.10

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $12.50. Champion Industries shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Champion Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

About Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

