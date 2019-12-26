iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.62

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.62 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8949 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

