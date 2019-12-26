iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.39

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $153.39, with a volume of 1920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

