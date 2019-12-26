Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.26

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.26 and last traded at $189.26, with a volume of 3545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

