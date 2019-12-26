Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.72

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.72 and last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 322649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

