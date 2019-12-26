iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.82

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 6579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3939 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

