GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.84

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

AVAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.99.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

