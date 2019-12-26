Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.90

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 40924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $3,437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

