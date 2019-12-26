Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.64

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 1049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

