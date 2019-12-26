iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.00

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.00 and last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 1011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.
iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)
iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.