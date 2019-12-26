iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.00

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.00 and last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 1011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYW. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,860,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

