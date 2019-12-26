Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 312065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

