Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.98

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 14293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

SBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

