Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.25

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 56171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

