Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.45

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 56294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.