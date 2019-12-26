Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.15

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $379.15 and last traded at $378.46, with a volume of 2355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

