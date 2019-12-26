Divi Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Divi has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $170,321.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Simex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00183161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00118993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Divi

Divi was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,426,442,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is medium.com/diviproject . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

